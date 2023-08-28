Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz placed on administrative leave

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz has been placed on paid administrative leave by the city.

Monday’s news comes just days after the Sparks City Council voted against a $600,000 payout of Krutz’s contract on Friday.

He will be placed on administrative leave pending the City Council’s decision regarding possible termination of his employment contract, scheduled to end on Sept. 5.

Mayor Ed Lawson will appoint an acting city manager in the near future, according to the city.

