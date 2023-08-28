RTC to provide free rides to West Nugget Rib Cook Off

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be giving free rides to the West Nugget Rib Cook Off.

The rides will be provided on their RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 transit service from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 all day everyday. Free ACCESS rides to and from the event will also be provided.

These routes serve RTC 4th Street Station and RTC Centennial Plaza. The RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 service runs on 4th Street and Prater Way from RTC 4TH STREET STATION in downtown Reno to RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA in downtown Sparks.

“This is a great opportunity to try transit with your family and friends to one of the region’s favorite events. With limited parking, everyone can ride these routes FREE to enjoy award-winning ribs and avoid parking hassles,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.

