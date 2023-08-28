Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors

Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NIXON, Nev. (KOLO) - Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal police are providing details about an encounter with climate change protestors that occurred near Nixon, Nevada Sunday.

A video showing the incident has been viewed 2.3 million times since being posted to Twitter Sunday and shows a ranger using his truck to plow through a barricade set up by the protestors.

PLPT says that on Aug. 27 at around 1:00 p.m., they responded to State Route 447 on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Indian reservation for activists who were blocking the road, backing up traffic for several miles.

They say the activists were told to clear themselves from the highway. PLPT also says the conduct of the ranger is under review.

Five activists, two from New York, one from Washington, one from California, and another from the country of Malta, were cited and released. One activist refused medical treatment.

