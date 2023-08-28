Monday Motivations: Dennis Belisle from ABC Mental Tuffness shares advice on reframing failure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reframing setbacks and failures is an important part of life as no one gets through life without experiencing unexpected hardships or missed opportunities. Dennis Belisle, the founder of ABC Mental Tuffness Training, stopped by Morning Break to explain how reframing those situations can help us learn and grow and become better for it.

