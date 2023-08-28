Monday Motivations: Dennis Belisle from ABC Mental Tuffness shares advice on reframing failure

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reframing setbacks and failures is an important part of life as no one gets through life without experiencing unexpected hardships or missed opportunities. Dennis Belisle, the founder of ABC Mental Tuffness Training, stopped by Morning Break to explain how reframing those situations can help us learn and grow and become better for it.

Dennis Belisle is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about ABC Mental Tuffness, click here. You can also follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
Tribal officer killed after being struck by vehicle; suspect killed by police
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, burners surrounded by playa dust climb onto an...
Impacts of Burning Man as event goers are left displaced from floods
Jaime C. Barber
Fernley woman booked on murder charge in husband’s shooting, claims self-defense
Top left to right: Christopher Jonathan Moreno, Juan Antonio Mena, and Liliana Miranda Moreno....
Eight arrested in Carson City shooting

Latest News

Dayton Valley Days Preview
Mark your calendars for Dayton Valley Days, two-days of food, shopping and live music
SONV Swinging for Inclusion
Special Olympics Nevada hosts ‘Swinging for Inclusion’ at Greater Nevada Field
Nugget Best in the West Rib Cook-Off
The Best in the West Rib Cook-Off returns to Sparks Labor Day weekend
Golden Connections housing program for Seniors
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada announces housing program for seniors