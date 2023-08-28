Mark your calendars for Dayton Valley Days, two-days of food, shopping and live music

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come on out to Dayton Valley Days at the end of September. The two-day festival features unique gifts and crafts, food, Show ‘n’ Shine, live acoustic music, corn hole, rock drilling, a Pet Parade, pancake breakfast and more.

Heather Zendejas, executive director of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce; Taylor Hamby, fundraising manager for the Friends of Sutro Tunnel Charity; and Nathan Fogelsong, branch mortgage consultant at Greater Nevada Mortgage and Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce board member, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to Douglas County.

The event takes place in Dayton September 16-17. Click here for more information.

