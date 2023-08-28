Man arrested in Elko for assault with a deadly weapon on a first responder, other charges

Eladio Celis
Eladio Celis(The Elko Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:43 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Montana man has been arrested in Elko after police say he tried to get into a hotel room without identifying himself to staff members.

29-year-old Eladio Celis of Billings, Montana has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, resisting a public officer with a firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon on a first responder.

The Elko Police Department says that on Aug. 27 at around 1:50 a.m., they were dispatched to the Travelodge Hotel on reports of a man causing a disturbance and trying to get into a room.

Officers tried to speak with Celis, who began reaching towards the front of his waistband, causing a struggle to ensue. Police say Celis attempted multiple times to pull a Glock pistol from his waistband before officers were able to take control of the firearm and take Celis into custody.

Celis has been booked into the Elko County Jail on the above charges.

