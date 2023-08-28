KTMB looking for volunteers for September river cleanup

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful provided this photograph of the Great Community Clean-up 2023.(KTMB)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is asking for volunteers for their Truckee River cleanup taking place this September.

The cleanup will take place on Sept. 16 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be cleaning up and beautifying more than 20 sites from Verdi to Wadsworth along the Truckee River.

This year’s cleanup will include tributaries and streams feeding into the Truckee River.

“The Truckee River is an important resource for our community,” said Marina McCreary, KTMB’s Beautifications and Cleanups Manager. “It provides roughly 85% of our drinking water and boundless recreation opportunities. KTMB’s Truckee River Clean-up is vital in keeping our river clean yearly. We do this through cleaning up litter, stenciling storm drains, and weed abatement, which all help to prevent trash and sediment from washing into the river and disrupting our natural ecosystem, aquatic species, and, of course, our drinking water.”

Click here to sign up. A volunteer appreciation picnic will be held after the pick-up featuring food, drinks, and prizes.

