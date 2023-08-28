Hunters break state record for longest alligator ever caught

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods...
The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods (center), Will Thomas (right) and Joey Clark (not pictured).(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:06 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A new state record for the longest alligator caught in Mississippi was broken over the weekend.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, four hunters harvested a male alligator on Saturday in the West Central Alligator Hunting Zone, measuring 14 feet and 3 inches long.

The animal weighed 802.5 pounds.

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark.

The previous record for longest alligator captured in Mississippi was set this past February. That alligator was 14 feet and ¾ in long.

The alligator hunting season on public waters opened Friday and will run through Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
Tribal officer killed after being struck by vehicle; suspect killed by police
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, burners surrounded by playa dust climb onto an...
Impacts of Burning Man as event goers are left displaced from floods
Top left to right: Christopher Jonathan Moreno, Juan Antonio Mena, and Liliana Miranda Moreno....
Eight arrested in Carson City shooting
Jaime C. Barber
Fernley woman booked on murder charge in husband’s shooting, claims self-defense

Latest News

Semi-truck fire closes lanes near Pyramid and Disc Drive
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers
A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people. (Credit:...
A medical rescue helicopter crashed in Florida
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
Trump arraignment set in Georgia election case