Google provides $135,000 to Reno middle schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Google is providing $135,000 to three Reno area middle schools to enhance STEM labs.

Shaw Middle School, Mendive Middle School, and Sparks Middle School will get computers, computer stands, software licenses, and robotics equipment using the funds provided.

“We are grateful to Google for their investment in STEM education in our district,” said Washoe County School District Superintendent, Susan Enfield. “Our schools can’t do it alone and community partners like Google are integral to supporting our work to prepare every student for the future they choose.”

“We are pleased to be part of Washoe County School District’s ongoing commitment to advancing education and preparing its students for success,” said Kate Franko, Google’s Regional Head of Data Center Public Affairs. “STEM education is critical to our youth and we thank Washoe County School District for providing these skills and cultivating an impactful environment for our next generation of leaders.”

