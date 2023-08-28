Emergency pavement repairs on I-80 begin

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEVADA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Emergency pavement repairs in Placer and Sierra Counties will cause lane closures and delays at several spots on I-80.

Starting today, Aug. 28, the closures will take place between Colfax and the Nevada state line in these two counties.

Caltrans conducted a field review of the I-80 corridor earlier this year and found what they described as an unprecedented amount of damage. They found that several areas of the corridor would not survive another winter season.

Five contracts totaling $84.4 million to repair the areas were subsequently awarded.

Monday’s road work focused on pavement repairs in the Boca area through the Donner Pass Inspection Facility where crews prepared the area for pavement slab replacement and concrete inlay.

Drivers can expect to see lane closures during the daytime hours through Sept. 1 with delays of between 10 to 15 minutes.

Additional closures are expected after the Labor Day holiday. Caltrans says several areas along the corridor exhibited moderate to high levels of rutting due to chain wear over the winter.

