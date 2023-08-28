California officials investigating stabbing at High Desert State Prison

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are investigating a stabbing at High Desert State Prison, treating it as a homicide.

Prison officials say that on Aug. 26 at around 8:00 p.m., two inmates, identified as Jesse E. Diaz and Jose A. Nava attacked another inmate, Alexander J. Jasso. They say an “inmate-manufactured weapon” was found at the scene.

Jasso suffered multiple stab wounds and taken to an outside hospital where he was pronounced dead at around midnight. No staff members or other prisoners were injured.

Diaz and Nava have been moved to restricted housing pending investigation into the case and officials have limited movement to the yard.

Jasso was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for attempted first degree murder, assault with a semiautomatic gun, and discharge of a gun in an inhabited building, vehicle, or aircraft.

Diaz is also serving life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Nava is serving 23 years for attempted second-degree murder and discharge of a firearm in an inhabited dwelling, vehicle or aircraft. He also received enhancements for use of a firearm and street gang activity in commission of a serious felony.

A photo of Jasso has been provided below:

Alexander J. Jasso (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

