Body found on i80 near Spaghetti Bowl

By David Kohut
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:06 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating the death of a woman, whose body was found laying in the middle of i80. Her body was first discovered late Sunday night, with troopers arriving to restrict traffic and investigate early Monday.

According to Nevada State Police, witnesses saw something in the middle of the road, near the bridge between northbound i580 and westbound i80. When they pulled over, they discovered it was a dead body. When someone called authorities to report her death, witnesses also said they saw several cars hit the body.

Troopers say it’s unclear whether she was standing on i580 and fell onto the road, or if she was was standing in the middle of eastbound i80 when she died.

Her identity has not yet been confirmed. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more from medical examiners.

NSP is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call their dispatch. The number is (775) 687-0400.

The road is being reduced to one lane while law enforcement investigates the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while troopers investigate. Work is expected to last several hours.

