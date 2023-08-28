The Best in the West Rib Cook-Off returns to Sparks Labor Day weekend

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s that time of the year again when the Nugget Casino and the Reno-Sparks area award the Best in the Best Rib Cook-Off winner! The festival and competition runs Wednesday, Aug. 30-Monday, Sept. 4.

Kaycea Wallin, vice president of marketing, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to come out and try some of the best barbeque from as far away as Virginia and Australia or as close to home as Sparks and Carson City.

There will also be local vendors, live music and activities for kids. You can also upgrade your experience with the VIP Rib Village.

For more information on all things Rib Cook-Off, click here.

