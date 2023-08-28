The Best in the West Rib Cook-Off returns to Sparks Labor Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s that time of the year again when the Nugget Casino and the Reno-Sparks area award the Best in the Best Rib Cook-Off winner! The festival and competition runs Wednesday, Aug. 30-Monday, Sept. 4.

Kaycea Wallin, vice president of marketing, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to come out and try some of the best barbeque from as far away as Virginia and Australia or as close to home as Sparks and Carson City.

There will also be local vendors, live music and activities for kids. You can also upgrade your experience with the VIP Rib Village.

