Injury crash closes part of Veterans Parkway in east Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -1:50 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound vehicle caused a Veterans Parkway crash Sunday by crossing the center line and hitting a southbound vehicle near Pembroke Drive.

The crash caused at least one serious injury, but everyone involved is expected to survive,

Veterans Parkway is expected to be closed at least until about 4 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Veterans Parkway is closed for a three-vehicle crash in which at least two people were taken for medical treatment. Their conditions are not known.

Veterans Parkway is closed in both directions from Greg Street to Pembroke Lane. There is no estimated time of reopening.

The crash happened about 11:50 a.m.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office major accident investigation team is handling the incident.

Veterans Parkway is currently closed down in both directions between Greg and Pembroke. Undetermined when the roadway will reopen. Please avoid the area.

