Fernley woman booked on murder charge in husband’s shooting, claims self-defense

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Fernley woman Saturday night on an open murder charge after she allegedly shot and killed her husband.

Jaime C. Barber, 44, told investigators that Austyn Barber, 28, broke into her home and attacked her, so she shot him, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators, however, found no evidence to support that claim, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities went to the home at 1680 Andy Way in Fernley at about 6:17 p.m. on a report of a shooting. First responders found Austyn Barber with a single gunshot to his chest. They administered first aid but he was dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Jaime Barber had fled to a neighbor’s home and called for help.

The sheriff’s office investigation determined the two were still married although going through a divorce. Both had a right to be in the home, the sheriff’s office said.

“There was no evidence discovered that would lead a reasonable person to believe that Jaime was attacked or that her life was being threatened in a manner that justified the use of deadly force,” the sheriff’s office said.

Jaime Barber was booked on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon and also open murder, which means a homicide done either as first or second degree murder or as manslaughter.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 775-463-6620 or email detective@lyon-county.org and refer to 23LY03577.

People can also remain anonymous by contacting Secret Witness at https://secretwitness.com or text or call 775-322-4900.

