Clark County teachers union wants Lombardo intervention in contract dispute with district

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County Education Association is calling on Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo to intervene and end the stalemate between the teachers union and the county school district as bitter contract negotiations continue.

Lombardo told the Las Vegas Sun that while he believes “collective bargaining should be handled at the local level, I’m eager to help resolve this conflict in a way that best serves the children of Clark County.”

The newspaper reported that the union — which represents about 18,000 licensed employees — held a full-membership meeting Saturday to discuss “work actions,” but did not take up votes to strike.

Negotiations have been underway since late March between the union and school district over topics such as pay, benefits and working conditions.

The two sides have had a bargaining session since Aug. 18, according to the Sun.

Clark County is the state’s largest and includes Las Vegas.

The county education association is seeking a new contract with 18% across-the-board pay raises over two years.

It also wants additional compensation for special education teachers, teachers in high-vacancy, typically low-income schools, and an increased pay rate for teachers working extended-day hours at certain campuses.

The district has offered 10.5% raises across the board over two years, additional pay for certain special education teachers and teachers in “hard-to-fill” positions. There also would be a proposed new pay scale that the district says emphasizes college education and years of experience more than the current scale.

The teachers union has said the level of vacancies in the district are at “a crisis level” with “close to 2,000 vacancies with close to 35,000 students without a full-time classroom teacher.”

