Cantaloupe festival Returns to Fallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual Fallon Cantaloupe Festival is back and is brining live music, tasty snacks, and family fun to the Northern Nevada community.

Workman Farms Produce Farms Wade Workman, and Natashia Brandt, say that it is special to see multiple generations come to visit the festival year after year.

“We’ve had great turn out and we are super excited to showcase some new melons we have been growing and um, we want to support the agricultural community in this town, says Brandt.”

Cantaloupe farmers aren’t the only ones enjoying seeing the community coming out to support local businesses.

“Super excited to be here with this amazing community, with amazing drinks and food, and everybody having a good time. The community here is super close, and we really love that, and we can’t wait to be here next year,” says Stephanie Gar, “Sip” Agua fresca Owner.

Gara says if you haven’t made it out to the event yet this weekend, it’s a must-see festival for those in the area - it runs until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

