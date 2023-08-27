Burners arrive for Burning Man

Burners arrive in Reno
Burners arrive in Reno(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport is full of the buzz of thousands of people arriving from around the world to attend burning man this coming week.

Burners say that it has been an exciting, but busy journey to make the trek from their hometowns. And out to the desert.

“We came yesterday, flew in from Salt Lake City and then flew to Reno last night so it’s been a big travel day. but totally worth it,” says third time burner Captain Surgeon.

“It’s a big team effort so it’s great. So, everyone just pulls together for it. I’m super excited to just get back to the important reasons why I found this place the first time,” says Surgeon.

Even with all the burners arriving this week, the airport still hasn’t experienced its peak level of travelers. Nicolle Staten, the Reno Tahoe International Airport Public Affairs Coordinator, says her advice is to show up to the airport early to make sure you get to your gate on time.

