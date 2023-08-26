Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on Friday. (Source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:12 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating after a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot Friday afternoon.

WCSC reports that the body of a 16-month-old girl was found in a car seat at Bishop England High School.

According to Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the child was located in a car owned by a high school staff member.

Authorities said they were called to the school around 4 p.m.

Investigators determined the child’s mother forgot to drop the little girl off at a day care earlier in the morning, Hartwell said.

The child was pronounced deceased by Berkeley County first responders.

Bishop England High School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the situation.

The Charleston Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are among those investigating.

It’s currently unclear if anyone will face charges.

The family involved was not immediately identified by authorities.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe
Truckee Meadows Fire Tropical Storm Advice
Preparing for Hurricane Hilary remnants in Reno
From left to right: Julien Andrew Cohenour , Lidia Kassandra Lomas. and Jazmin Ruiz Lopez.
UPDATE: Sparks police arrest three in 7-Eleven robbery
Hurricane Hilary graphic
State of emergency declared for Nevada; flash flooding possible

Latest News

More details on a Carson City shooting that injured one.
Eight Arrested In Carson City Shooting
Trey Lance
49ers trade quarterback Trey Lance to Cowboys
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
7 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
Missouri patients say they waited 12 hours to be treated at Mercy South Hospital’s emergency...
‘You can’t do this to people’: Patients say they waited 12 hours to be treated at hospital