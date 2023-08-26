Sled Hockey season is back just in time for fall

By Emily Benito
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:26 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Adaptive Recreation Programs is partnering with Reno Ice for its third season of sled hockey. Today many participants, newbies and returnees, hit the ice and started honing their hockey skills.

This is a sport that allows disabled and able-bodied participants to play together and enjoy the fun of hockey, and April Wolfe, City of Reno’s Therapeutic Recreation Specialist, says the experience is fun for all.

“It’s awesome because sled hockey there’s not really any modified rules so it’s all traditional rules as regular hockey, five on five, with goalies, full contact, all the same icing and offsides, rules as traditional hockey so it’s great to have an adaptive sport that really mimic’s the able-bodied sport,” says Wolfe.

All of the equipment is supplied by Reno Ice, and you don’t need to have any experience to participate in the program.

There are kid and adult teams, and the season will start in September and run through April.

