Mammovan returns to Reno, Carson City from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Health Center’s Mammovan stops in Reno and Carson City from Aug 29 to Sept. 1.

The mammography screenings are available to all women. The Mammovan accepts most major insurance plans, plus Medicaid and Medicare, and offers a sliding fee scale for the uninsured.

It will be at these locations from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.:

Tuesday: Amazon Fulfillment Center 8000 N. Virginia St Reno.

Wednesday: Sierra Nevada Health Center 3325 Research Way Carson City

Thursday: Washoe County School District 425 E. Ninth St. Reno

Friday: Northern Nevada HOPES 580 W. Fifth St. Reno

Call 1-877-581-6266 option 1 to make an appointment.

