Families gather at end of summer movie night

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families had the chance to gather at the Northwest Swimming pool and hang out on some floaties to watch a movie on Aug. 25.

The event was full of excitement with pizza, fruit snacks, and Finding Dory. Councilwoman Kathleen Taylor organized the event as a celebration of summer, and the beginning of fall:

“I think it’s great for the community to come together on a Friday night and enjoy a dinner, and little entertainment, get some exercise, and then hopefully the parents can go home and have a little break too,” says Councilwoman Taylor.

Parents enjoyed their time as well: talking with friends and making new ones too! Natalia Callahan, a parent at the movie night, says it was fun to meet more people in the community.

“I think it’s so much fun t open this area and you know have one of our councilwomen open to the community and have us, bring us all together, to support everyone, it’s such an amazing feat and amazing event so we are really appreciative of it,” says Callahan.

There are currently no more movie nights scheduled, but Councilwoman Taylor says she hopes they can plan more events to bring the community together.

