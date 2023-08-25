A weekend of movies filled with true stories and those that inspire

By Jayde Ryan
Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:46 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This weekend of movie is sure to inspire you because it’s a weekend filled with movies based on true stories. The first of our movies is The Hill, starring Colin Ford and Dennis Quaid, is the true-life story of Rickey Hill and his journey to Major League Baseball. Hill was diagnosed with a degenerative spine disorder at a young age and told he would never walk properly again. Well his love for baseball changed all of that. Make sure to bring the tissues for this story.

This next movie also based on a true story, is for all you history buffs, as Helen Mirren takes on the role of the only female Prime Minister in Israel in this movie Golda. Golda Meir also known as the iron lady of Israel is 70-years-old when she has to led Israel through the Yom Kippur War in 1973. The directors of the movie hope it will shine a new light on Meir who had to navigate a tough time for her country.

Finally, our last movie Gran Turismo, base on the true story of one gamer who takes his skills to the race track. It’s the story of a team consisted of Jann Mardenborough, a struggling working class gamer, a failed former race care driver and big shot motorsport executive who band together to try something new. Archie Madekwe plays Mardenborough who has only raced cars on his video game, until he is offered the chance to test his skills in a real car to the race track and maybe win. An underdog story through and through. Catch all these movies playing in theaters now.

