Two fires Thursday afternoon in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Fire Department put out two fires Thursday afternoon.

The largest was about 4:35 p.m. in the area of Curry and Betts streets. A travel trailer caught fire in the backyard of a home, Battalion Chief Micah Horton said.

The trailer was a complete loss and the fire also burned trees and grass, but no other structures burned.

At about 1 p.m. there was a 10-foot by 10-foot brush fire on Shoshone Street a few blocks away that fire crews quickly knocked down.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.

