Two fires Thursday afternoon in Carson City

Brian Burton took this video of a trailer fire in Carson City on Aug. 24, 2023.
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:36 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Fire Department put out two fires Thursday afternoon.

The largest was about 4:35 p.m. in the area of Curry and Betts streets. A travel trailer caught fire in the backyard of a home, Battalion Chief Micah Horton said.

The trailer was a complete loss and the fire also burned trees and grass, but no other structures burned.

At about 1 p.m. there was a 10-foot by 10-foot brush fire on Shoshone Street a few blocks away that fire crews quickly knocked down.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe
Truckee Meadows Fire Tropical Storm Advice
Preparing for Hurricane Hilary remnants in Reno
From left to right: Julien Andrew Cohenour , Lidia Kassandra Lomas. and Jazmin Ruiz Lopez.
UPDATE: Sparks police arrest three in 7-Eleven robbery
Fuego Latin Cultural Festival
Latino event suddenly canceled, organizer alleges discrimination

Latest News

Brian Burton took this video of a trailer fire in Carson City on Aug. 24, 2023.
Carson City Trailer Fire/Brian Burton
Fans for Carson City Senior Center
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Top left to right: Christopher Jonathan Moreno, Juan Antonio Mena, and Liliana Miranda Moreno....
Eight arrested in Carson City shooting