Supporting local veterans as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8071 host golfing tournament

By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:19 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Saturday September 2, the community has a chance to play in a round of golf at Dayton Valley Golf Club all while giving back to our local veterans.

VFW Post 8071 is hosting a tournament to help support the build the Veteran and Community Center project in Virgina City.

It costs $150 dollars per player and comes with breakfast and lunch. Four drink tickets and a swag bag are also included. Players enter themselves in a raffle to win prizes.

John Strahan, VFW Member shared,

“We have experienced a tremendous outpouring of support from the local community. Some of our donors are donating as much as $2,000 to sponsor a hole or a tee sign in the golf tournament. It’s a way to give back to the VFW because we in turn support both veterans and the community.”

The tournament begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, September 2nd. You can register up to the day of the event.

For more information or to register, click here.

