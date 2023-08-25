Sparks City Council votes against buyout for Krutz

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council has voted against a buyout of the contract for City Manager Neil Krutz.

The City Council was set to meet and vote today on whether to buy Krutz out for $600,000. His contract was set to expire at the end of June 2025.

During the meeting, councilman Dahir made a motion to deny the amendment, which passed unanimously.

Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson asked the clerk to add an agenda item for the next meeting regarding the termination of Krutz’s contract.

