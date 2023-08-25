Sections of highway in Yerington to close for home move

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Sections of State Route 339 in Yerington and Mason will close next week so crews can move a house down the roadway.

SR339 will be closed between West Bridge Street in Yerington and the State Route 208 intersection south of Mason starting at 7:00 a.m. on Aug. 29.

Crews will be moving a 50-foot-wide home, and the Nevada Department of Transportation says closures are anticipated to carry through the afternoon hours.

Drivers needing to access residences and businesses on that section of SR339 should allow for travel delays and expect local detours. Through traffic will be able to use SR208 as a detour.

