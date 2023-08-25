Sections of highway in Yerington to close for home move

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Sections of State Route 339 in Yerington and Mason will close next week so crews can move a house down the roadway.

SR339 will be closed between West Bridge Street in Yerington and the State Route 208 intersection south of Mason starting at 7:00 a.m. on Aug. 29.

Crews will be moving a 50-foot-wide home, and the Nevada Department of Transportation says closures are anticipated to carry through the afternoon hours.

Drivers needing to access residences and businesses on that section of SR339 should allow for travel delays and expect local detours. Through traffic will be able to use SR208 as a detour.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe
Truckee Meadows Fire Tropical Storm Advice
Preparing for Hurricane Hilary remnants in Reno
From left to right: Julien Andrew Cohenour , Lidia Kassandra Lomas. and Jazmin Ruiz Lopez.
UPDATE: Sparks police arrest three in 7-Eleven robbery
Hurricane Hilary graphic
State of emergency declared for Nevada; flash flooding possible

Latest News

An NDOT plow removes snow in this file photo
Traffic delays expected as NDOT replaces Mt. Rose Highway avalanche control system
Traffic cam footage of the crash
Thursday morning crash on I-80 results in no injuries
Nevada State Police logo
Yerington crash kills Texas man; hospitalizes passenger
(Source: MGN)
California crews continue work on roads damaged by Hurricane Hilary