Reno welcomes back the Chalk Art & Music Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of the biggest chalk art festivals in the west kicks off Friday at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. More than 150 chalk artists will be competing for awards and a cash prize.

”Our $10 entry will support the event, allow us to continue to grow this event as well as support the artists that are here, they’re traveling from all over,” said Jess Horning, the co-founder of Liquid Blue Events. “We have a variety of different categories; they’ll be awarding them on Sunday with a prize but with a cash prize package for them as well as the people’s choice that we need your help with.”

Artists will compete in front of professional judges and will be judged on a number of factors, including the best use of color, best use of 3D, best production of a master’s work, and the people choice award.

“Sunday at 4 o’clock , we’re gonna be announcing all the winners throughout the weekend. It’s a great event Friday, they’re gonna build a foundation to the event,” said Horning. “Fill in the details on Saturday and then Sunday you can see the beautiful pieces of art at their completion that we’ll be announcing the winners on Sunday at four o’clock.”

Now in their 7th year, the three-day event will have live art installations, live music performed by locally known artists, food trucks, craft vendors and a kid zone. Also new this year will be a beer and hard seltzer tasting experience.

“We have a couple of beer gardens here that is going to sample more than a couple of dozen beers and seltzers. We also have for the first time 50 craft vendors and shops throughout the event. As well as check out all of the beautiful art,” added Horning.

Tickets will be available on site, but you can visit renochalkartfest.com for more information regarding tickets, event times and beverage experiences.

