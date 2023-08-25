Looking on the bright side with The Positive Vibes Fair

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -On Saturday August 26, the American Legion Hall will host the Positive Vibes Fair. The event offers a gathering of the community with readers, energy workers, aura photography, natural products, stones, crystals, handmade jewelry, metaphysical items, and so much more.

Positive Vibes Fair hopes to offer a safe space to explore, learn fresh ideas, and discover new ways to support your mind, body and spiritual wellness.

Event organizers and vendors join us on Morning Break to share how this event is a fun way and a chance to invite peace, love and light into your life.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

