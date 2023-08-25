Looking on the bright side with The Positive Vibes Fair

By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -On Saturday August 26, the American Legion Hall will host the Positive Vibes Fair. The event offers a gathering of the community with readers, energy workers, aura photography, natural products, stones, crystals, handmade jewelry, metaphysical items, and so much more.

Positive Vibes Fair hopes to offer a safe space to explore, learn fresh ideas, and discover new ways to support your mind, body and spiritual wellness.

Event organizers and vendors join us on Morning Break to share how this event is a fun way and a chance to invite peace, love and light into your life.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe
Truckee Meadows Fire Tropical Storm Advice
Preparing for Hurricane Hilary remnants in Reno
From left to right: Julien Andrew Cohenour , Lidia Kassandra Lomas. and Jazmin Ruiz Lopez.
UPDATE: Sparks police arrest three in 7-Eleven robbery
Hurricane Hilary graphic
State of emergency declared for Nevada; flash flooding possible

Latest News

BaseCamp hosts event to raise awareness of Correctol Cancer.
BaseCamp hosts ‘Climb for the Cure’: A climbing competition to help fight cancer
The community foundation of Northern Nevada
The High School Giving Circle’s impact to young leaders in the Northen Nevada Community
Happening Saturday, September 2
Supporting local veterans as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8071 hosts golfing tournament
Conditioning training with Swet Fitness Gym
Dedication beyond the sidelines: Training with Nevada Cheer ahead of the new school year