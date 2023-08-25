The High School Giving Circle’s impact to young leaders in the Northen Nevada Community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada is providing a special opportunity for high school students to give back. The High School Giving Circle program is comprised of teens from all over the district.

They come together to learn about nonprofits in the area and projects. At the end of the 10 weeks they give over $10,000 to a deserving organization. Coming together once a week for 10 weeks after school, the members discuss what is important to them and how they want to help address needs in our community.

The Circle meets with nonprofit leaders, solicits grant proposals, and asks hard questions. Then they have the ultimate decision of where to send the money.

Former participant and high school student, James Lewis and Community Engagement and Outreach Facilitator, Fayth Ross come on to Morning Break and share the experience of giving back through this program.

The High School Giving Circle is open to high school students in grades 9-12 at Washoe County public, private, or home schools. There is no GPA requirement to apply, and it costs students nothing to participate.

Applications close September 8. For more information, click here.

