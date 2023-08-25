Help sought identifying people in animal cruelty investigation

By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:56 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Regional Animal Services is investigating an animal cruelty case involving a puppy and asks for the public’s help identifying two persons of interest.

It happened Aug. 21 about 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of 7-Eleven at 8995 Lemmon Drive.

One person is a man in his 20s or 30s with a light complexion, about 5-feet, 5-inches tall with a medium build, long hair and a dark beard.

The second is a woman in her 20s or 30s, about 5-feet, 5-inches tall with a light complexion, a medium build and dark hair.

They were in a silver mid-2000s Mercedes sedan with a California license plate.

The dog involved was a black-and-tan German shepherd about 6 months old and wearing a pink harness.

Tips can be made anonymously at 775-322-3647 or pets@washoecounty.gov.

