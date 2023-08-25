Fugitive wanted in Texas arrested in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man wanted in Texas on charges of sexual assault on a child has been arrested in Sparks.

On Aug. 22, U.S. Marshals in Waco, Texas, and the Regional Sex Offender Unit developed information that Jacob Murphy was residing in the Sparks area.

Murphy was located and arrested by the RSONU and U.S. Marshals without incident.

He was then transported to the Washoe County Detention Facility and booked as a fugitive from justice. He is now awaiting extradition to Texas.

