Fugitive wanted in Texas arrested in Sparks

Jacob Murphy
Jacob Murphy(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man wanted in Texas on charges of sexual assault on a child has been arrested in Sparks.

On Aug. 22, U.S. Marshals in Waco, Texas, and the Regional Sex Offender Unit developed information that Jacob Murphy was residing in the Sparks area.

Murphy was located and arrested by the RSONU and U.S. Marshals without incident.

He was then transported to the Washoe County Detention Facility and booked as a fugitive from justice. He is now awaiting extradition to Texas.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe
Truckee Meadows Fire Tropical Storm Advice
Preparing for Hurricane Hilary remnants in Reno
From left to right: Julien Andrew Cohenour , Lidia Kassandra Lomas. and Jazmin Ruiz Lopez.
UPDATE: Sparks police arrest three in 7-Eleven robbery
Hurricane Hilary graphic
State of emergency declared for Nevada; flash flooding possible

Latest News

Hundreds of chalk artists compete for a prize
Reno welcomes back the Chalk Art & Music Festival
Happening Saturday, September 2
Supporting local veterans as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8071 hosts golfing tournament
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Brian Burton took this video of a trailer fire in Carson City on Aug. 24, 2023.
Carson City Trailer Fire/Brian Burton