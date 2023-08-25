Eight arrested in Carson City shooting

Top left to right: Christopher Jonathan Moreno, Juan Antonio Mena, and Liliana Miranda Moreno. Bottom, left to right: Aida Meza-Martinez, Celeste Moreno and .Jonathan Munoz(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:42 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it arrested seven adults and one juvenile after an Aug. 12 shooting in Carson City.

CCSO arrested Christopher Jonathan Moreno, 39, on Aug. 16 on charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The sheriff’s office said there was fight Aug. 12 in the area of Stewart and Lee streets and that Moreno chased another male, shooting him in the back as he ran away.

People took the shooting victim to the hospital. The sheriff’s office would like to talk to them and anyone who can identify witnesses are asked to call 775-887-2008.

Juan Antonio Mena, 19, Liliana Miranda Moreno, 19, and the juvenile are charged with accessory to attempted murder, accessory to battery with a deadly weapon and harboring or aiding a felony offender. Mena additionally is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Jonathan Julian Munoz, 23, Aida Meza-Martinez, 39, Celeste Moreno, 21, and Joselyn Hernandez, 20, are charged with harboring or aiding a felony offender, the sheriff’s office said.

