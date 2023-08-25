Cybercriminal’s new target: Your medical records

By Ed Pearce
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The invention of the internet created a whole new world of opportunity for criminal con men and, decades later, they are still finding new ways of working old schemes.

Ransomware, for instance. The cybercriminal hacks his way past security measures into an organization’s electronic files and holds them hostage while demanding payment. There’s nothing new about the scheme. It’s been around for a decade or more. But the FBI says the hackers have discovered a new, lucrative target, a potential goldmine for the criminal, a nightmare for the rest of us. It’s all those individual medical records in hospitals and doctor’s offices,

“Because a good medical provider is going to have all that extensive history,” says Spencer Evans, the Special Agent-in-charge for Nevada, based in Las Vegas. “Before and after surgery photos, your prior alcohol usage, all the sensitive information you provide is what makes it such a ripe environment for cybercriminals to take advantage of.”

Evans says cases have already shown up in Nevada and the crime is trending elsewhere.

“Because the very nature of a medical system is, in and of itself, integrative. So that when you sit down with a doctor, they can pull up all of your records. It’s one-stop shopping. Well, that makes it one-stop shopping for cybercriminals as well.”

For the cybercriminal, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Once the hospital or doctor’s office has been squeezed, they can turn to the individual patient. “And they extort money from them as well. So, it creates a separate revenue stream for these organized crime groups, these cyberhackers, and they are basically extorting money from both the business and the individuals.”

Expect to hear more about this crime. The FBI is just beginning a public outreach campaign about this danger. In the meantime Evans advises a general alert, asking medical providers about their security measures and, for anyone who believes they’ve been a victim, a prompt call to the FBI.

