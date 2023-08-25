BaseCamp hosts ‘Climb for the Cure’: A climbing competition to help fight cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - BaseCamp Climbing Gym at Whitney Peak Hotel is hosting a local climbing competition and fundraiser, Climb for a Cure on August 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., in support of Fight Colorectal Cancer.

Gwendolyn Roberts, Supervisor, Coach, and Fitness Instructor at BaseCamp shares just how Climb for a Cure is a worldwide event to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, increase funds for advanced research, and bring a community of people together.

