A.I. technology may cause issues as school starts this month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The school year is back in full swing as students make their way to classes at UNR this week, but with the rise of technology, there are concerns about students using A.I. to cheat on exams and essays.

VP of Information Technology Sasi Pilay says that it’s important to acknowledge challenges when using new technology in the classroom, but it’s also vital to adapt to the ever-changing digital world.

“We also need to change as the technology changes as well, we cannot continue to put barriers and say, you cannot use that tool or whatever because in the end we are developing people to be productive in the new work force, and in order to be able to do that they need to be aware of and able to use these tools responsibility,” says Pilay.

He also says that the ways students are being evaluated in their classes is changing to help students be more productive and have a better understanding of what they will face in the work force.

“Having the students just memorize and repeat things in an exam is probably not the best way to learn, or to be productive in the future. Because often you have to look up facts and figures so in some courses those are important. But at the end of the day, it’s about how you apply those facts and figures and how you work with others that matters the most,” says Pilay.

For those that do cheat, Pilay says that UNR has disciplinary actions in place to make sure that the infraction is addressed.

