Welcoming the ‘Nick the Greek’ restaurant to the Reno area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On August 29, a new Greek restaurant opens in Reno. Nick the Greek has over 70 franchises across the nation, and they are now located at 5140 Kitezke Lane.

With a wide variety on their menu, Nick the Greek prides itself on having something for everyone to enjoy.

Bridger Johnson, of the Reno franchise, shares the story of the authentic Greek restaurant came to be and shows us a taste of what the community can expect.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.