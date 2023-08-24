Welcoming the ‘Nick the Greek’ restaurant to the Reno area

By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On August 29, a new Greek restaurant opens in Reno. Nick the Greek has over 70 franchises across the nation, and they are now located at 5140 Kitezke Lane.

With a wide variety on their menu, Nick the Greek prides itself on having something for everyone to enjoy.

Bridger Johnson, of the Reno franchise, shares the story of the authentic Greek restaurant came to be and shows us a taste of what the community can expect.

For more information, click here.

