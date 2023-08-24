Traffic delays expected as NDOT replaces Mt. Rose Highway avalanche control system

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation says people driving on Mt. Rose Highway should expect travel delays as crews replace an avalanche control system.

Starting later this month, and lasting through October, commuters can expect intermittent weekday traffic delays and stoppages near the summit as the system gets installed.

NDOT expects those delays will be less than 30 minutes.

The remote-controlled system has been in place since 1992. As snow builds up, NDOT crews stop traffic away from the area and activates the system, which sends shockwaves that shakes loose snow towards the highway.

NDOT plow operators can then remove the snow and safely reopen the road.

