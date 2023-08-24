Replica ‘Blues Brothers’ car on display at the National Automobile Museum

By Jayde Ryan
Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Taking it back to the 80′s. The iconic car as seen in the the Blues Brothers is in Reno at the National Automobile Museum (NAM).

We took a look at this iconic car. Phil MacDougall, executive director and president of NAM, says the owner of the car made sure it brought the spirit of the movie to life. From the numbers, license plate, stickers, parking tickets, to even the brief case this car is sure to to make all love the best of Sam and Dave.

This throwback is just one of several movie cars you can see at NAM until the end of the year.

Learn more about what the National Automobile Museum has to offer online, on Facebook and on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
Tribal officer killed after being struck by vehicle; suspect killed by police
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
Truckee Meadows Fire Tropical Storm Advice
Preparing for Hurricane Hilary remnants in Reno
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, burners surrounded by playa dust climb onto an...
Impacts of Burning Man as event goers are left displaced from floods
Hurricane Hilary graphic
State of emergency declared for Nevada; flash flooding possible

Latest News

Burners arrive in Reno
Burners arrive for Burning Man
The scene of an injury crash on Veterans parkway in Reno.
Injury crash closes part of Veterans Parkway in east Reno
Gov. Joe Lombardo visited Mount Charleston to tour the damage caused by Tropical Storm Hilary.
Clark County teachers union wants Lombardo intervention in contract dispute with district
Jaime C. Barber
Fernley woman booked on murder charge in husband’s shooting, claims self-defense
Saturday PM Weather
Saturday PM Weather