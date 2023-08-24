Replica ‘Blues Brothers’ car on display at the National Automobile Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Taking it back to the 80′s. The iconic car as seen in the the Blues Brothers is in Reno at the National Automobile Museum (NAM).

We took a look at this iconic car. Phil MacDougall, executive director and president of NAM, says the owner of the car made sure it brought the spirit of the movie to life. From the numbers, license plate, stickers, parking tickets, to even the brief case this car is sure to to make all love the best of Sam and Dave.

This throwback is just one of several movie cars you can see at NAM until the end of the year.

