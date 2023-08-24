Reading Reno: Former sheriff’s deputy uses law enforcement experience to write children’s safety books

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Robert Kahn is a retired deputy with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and former D.A.R.E. officer in Lyon County. He uses his 20+years of experience in law enforcement as the inspiration behind his children’s safety books. His characters, Bobby and Mandee, teach children safety tips from bicycle safety to stranger danger.

Kahn stopped by Morning Break to share his new book, Bobby and Mandee’s Street Smarts: How to be a Safe Pedestrian. For a full list of Kahn’s books, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe
Truckee Meadows Fire Tropical Storm Advice
Preparing for Hurricane Hilary remnants in Reno
From left to right: Julien Andrew Cohenour , Lidia Kassandra Lomas. and Jazmin Ruiz Lopez.
UPDATE: Sparks police arrest three in 7-Eleven robbery
Fuego Latin Cultural Festival
Latino event suddenly canceled, organizer alleges discrimination

Latest News

$1.5 million for high speed internet awarded to Nevada tribes
Joanna Rice and Farmer Wilson, Kids and Horses Non-Profit
Minden equestrian therapy non-profit raising money to build new barn for horses
Joanna Rice and Farmer Wilson, Kids and Horses Non-Profit
Kids and Horses: Raise the Barn
Hot August Nights Grand Finale Show-n-Shine
Hot August Nights invites to community to Grande Finale Show-n-Shine
Hot August Nights Grand Finale Show-n-Shine
Hot August Nights: Grand Finale Show-n-Shine