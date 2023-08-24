Reading Reno: Former sheriff’s deputy uses law enforcement experience to write children’s safety books

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Robert Kahn is a retired deputy with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and former D.A.R.E. officer in Lyon County. He uses his 20+years of experience in law enforcement as the inspiration behind his children’s safety books. His characters, Bobby and Mandee, teach children safety tips from bicycle safety to stranger danger.

Kahn stopped by Morning Break to share his new book, Bobby and Mandee’s Street Smarts: How to be a Safe Pedestrian. For a full list of Kahn’s books, click here.

