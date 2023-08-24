The NNFOA appeals for more officials amid shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Football season is under way and the nationwide shortage of officials has landed in northern Nevada.

Right now, there is a high demand for officials in our area. “Officiating is that element of the game that you got to have. You can’t you can’t play the game without officials,” said Mark Jacoby, the President of the Northern Nevada Football Officials Association. “Here in northern Nevada over the last five years we probably lost 40 officials. We are in a crisis. We’re trying to recruit more officials so we can cover games.”

There is nearly 285 varsity or junior varsity games scheduled this year in northern Nevada. “We’ve had to reschedule 20 to 25 of them off a Friday night so we can cover them on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays,” added Jacoby.

Many high school traditions are built on student athlete experiences. “The student athlete experience is just a small piece of that total student experience. And we want to make sure that we continue those traditions here in northern Nevada,” said Jacoby.

“Become a basketball official, become a football official, become a baseball umpire, soccer referee. If your kids are involved now and they’re graduating or they’re gone and you’re looking for something to do,” said Jacoby. “You want to give back to something that a community that’s in dire need, become an official.”

If you want to get involved with the game, click here to become an official.

