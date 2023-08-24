The NNFOA appeals for more officials amid shortage

NNFOA seeks more officials
By Nick Doyle
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Football season is under way and the nationwide shortage of officials has landed in northern Nevada.

Right now, there is a high demand for officials in our area. “Officiating is that element of the game that you got to have. You can’t you can’t play the game without officials,” said Mark Jacoby, the President of the Northern Nevada Football Officials Association. “Here in northern Nevada over the last five years we probably lost 40 officials. We are in a crisis. We’re trying to recruit more officials so we can cover games.”

There is nearly 285 varsity or junior varsity games scheduled this year in northern Nevada. “We’ve had to reschedule 20 to 25 of them off a Friday night so we can cover them on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays,” added Jacoby.

Many high school traditions are built on student athlete experiences. “The student athlete experience is just a small piece of that total student experience. And we want to make sure that we continue those traditions here in northern Nevada,” said Jacoby.

“Become a basketball official, become a football official, become a baseball umpire, soccer referee. If your kids are involved now and they’re graduating or they’re gone and you’re looking for something to do,” said Jacoby. “You want to give back to something that a community that’s in dire need, become an official.”

If you want to get involved with the game, click here to become an official.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe
Truckee Meadows Fire Tropical Storm Advice
Preparing for Hurricane Hilary remnants in Reno
From left to right: Julien Andrew Cohenour , Lidia Kassandra Lomas. and Jazmin Ruiz Lopez.
UPDATE: Sparks police arrest three in 7-Eleven robbery
Fuego Latin Cultural Festival
Latino event suddenly canceled, organizer alleges discrimination

Latest News

$1.5 million for high speed internet awarded to Nevada tribes
Joanna Rice and Farmer Wilson, Kids and Horses Non-Profit
Minden equestrian therapy non-profit raising money to build new barn for horses
Joanna Rice and Farmer Wilson, Kids and Horses Non-Profit
Kids and Horses: Raise the Barn
Hot August Nights Grand Finale Show-n-Shine
Hot August Nights invites to community to Grande Finale Show-n-Shine
Hot August Nights Grand Finale Show-n-Shine
Hot August Nights: Grand Finale Show-n-Shine