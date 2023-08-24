New fencing to be installed around local floodplain

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County will be installing perimeter security fencing around the North Spanish Springs Floodplain Detention Facility starting in October.

They hope the project will protect the facility and reduce the sound and dust impacts around the area.

The facility was completed in 2008 and was designed to capture and collect stormwater and flood waters generated in the Spanish Springs Valley before ultimately releasing those waters through a drainage channel to the Truckee River.

Hiking and dog walking, both popular activities for the area, will remain accessible. Gates and entry points will be available for pedestrian access, but not for off-highway or motorized vehicles.

