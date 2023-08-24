Minden equestrian therapy center raising money to build new barn to continue non-profit’s mission

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Established in 1999, Kids and Horses is a Premier PATH Intl. accredited therapeutic center offering adaptive riding, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dementia workshops and comprehensive life skills classes.

Executive director, Farmer Wilson, and Joanna Rice, board chair, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their organizations need for a new barn in order to continue serving its community.

The “Raise” the Barn fall fundraiser takes place at Crystal Bay Casino Saturday, Sept. 16. The evening includes live music from Reckless Country, line dancing with Country Casey, spirit tasting with 72 Mile Spirits and a BBQ dinner.

From their website, here’s why they need a new barn:

Their powered farm equipment is currently occupying half of our hay barn, and due to its exposure to the elements, it is also putting our equipment at risk for damage. Our farm equipment is necessary for the daily care and upkeep of our ranch, and our herd. Without these machines, our hard working staff and volunteers would not be able to provide the effective and efficient care that keeps our facility operating; which would greatly affect our ability to provide the programs and services that so many families rely on.

The addition of the new building will also allow us to free up space in our hay storage, which will increase our capacity to store food for our herd, and reduce the cost and frequency of delivery. It will also reduce safety risks by separating fuel sources (hay and feed) from gasoline and gasoline powered equipment. Safety is kind of a big deal for us!

Being able to store more food in the fall also reduces the risk of delays and delivery issues during the winter months due to adverse weather conditions. Our ability to continue providing consistent and quality care for our equine partners is important to the success of our programs. Your help makes our mission POSSIBLE!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. You can also follow Kids and Horses on Facebook and Instagram.

