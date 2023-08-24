I80 crash halts traffic in both directions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash on I-80 around Sparks Blvd Thursday morning halted traffic in both directions.

According to NV Roads, the crash is a reported property damage crash with unknown injury.

Eastbound traffic is at a complete stop because of the crash at Sparks, while westbound traffic is backed up all the way from the crash around Patrick to McCarran Blvd.

