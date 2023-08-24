Hot August Nights invites to community to Grande Finale Show-n-Shine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Grand Finale Show-n-Shine takes place Saturday, Aug,. 26 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Champion Chevrolet in Reno. This is the culmination of the new Hot August Nights Event Series.

Diana Lee is a board member with Hot August Nights (HAN). She stopped by Morning Break to explain what a big deal this event is and how the community can check out some of the coolest cars in the west.

Qualifying events have been taking place all over the western states (and this is all new, this year!) and now there are nearly 60 qualifiers attending this event Saturday where the Grand Champion will be crowned. This winning car will be the poster car for the 2024 Hot August Nights commemorative poster.

For a full list of those qualifying cars, click here.

