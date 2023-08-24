‘Cat lady’ vs, fireman suit continues with city added as defendant

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A lawsuit stemming from an unusual physical confrontation between an 84-year-old woman and a Sparks fireman will move forward with the city added as a defendant.

The incident that started it all was captured by a security camera at the Sparks Fire Station Number One back in December.

Eighty-four year old Maureen Hvegholm lives across the alleyway from the fire station and was feeding stray cats living there, apparently over the objections of some of the firemen, who it is claimed referred to her as ‘that ‘crazy cat lady.’

On this particular day, the video shows is a confrontation after Fireman Timothy Egan arrived ast the station. What’s being said and seen in the video is in dispute, but Egan appears to be throwing away food and water Hvegholm has jyst left for the cats. As the incident escalates, the elderly woman falls to the ground the result of what the police report described as a ‘leg sweep.’

Her family says she struck her head when she fell suffering a traumatic brain injury. They’ve filed suit against Egan.

Wednesday in Washoe District Court his attorney was seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed, arguing the city, which is paying for his defense, should have been named as a defendant. Judge Barry Breslow said no on the dismissal, but agreed the city should be a party in the lawsuit.

That means, if the lawsuit ever goes tto trial, a key issue will likely be whether Egan was acting in his official capacity at the time.

If that happens, it won’t be the first time the issue has been raised. Initially police charged her, a frail elderly woman, with a misdemeanor assault on a protected person, Fireman Egan, and there was a discussion that day whether to arrest her and book her at the jail.

They finally decided to simply cite her at the scene and that charge was later dropped by Sparks Police supervisors.

Her family says Mrs. Hvegholm still suffers from her injury. And, they say, she still feeds neighborhood cats.

