Car rescued after driving on closed road in Plumas National Forest

PLUMAS NATIONAL FOREST, California (KOLO) - A car needed to rescued after driving on to a closed road in the Plumas National Forest.

Officials with the forest say the car ended up stuck and dropping into an excavated section where the road is being repaired.

They say this was the second car in the last few days that has driven through the construction site, resulting in substantial damage to the welded wire mat and forcing crews to stop work while the car gets removed.

Now, officials with the Plumas National Forest are encouraging people to use extreme caution or avoid driving on forest roads altogether in areas that have been burned by wildfire in the past five years.

