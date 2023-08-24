2 missing, multiple washed away by flood waters in Las Vegas canals

Street flooding Sahara and Maryland Parkway
Street flooding Sahara and Maryland Parkway(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff and Mike Allen
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:00 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police and other agencies are currently responding to several calls of people washed away by flood waters which stemmed from sporadic rainfall in the valley.

Emergency crews have responded to the area of Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard regarding a male being washed away. Park police attempted to rescue the man but were unsuccessful.

Metro told FOX5 they have received calls from several residents who say there may be two additional people also washed away near Nellis and Sahara. Las Vegas first responders arrived and were able to rescue one person.

A woman is believed to be missing in the flood waters, according to Metro.

Another rescue happened, police tell FOX5, at Koval and Winnick. Officers responded to the wash area next to the intersection after several people called regarding people being washed away in the canal. One person was rescued, but a woman is believed to be missing.

More rescue efforts are underway.

This is a developing story.

