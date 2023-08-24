$1.5 million for high speed internet awarded to Nevada tribes

(WILX)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto announced Thursday $1.5 million in funding for high-speed internet for tribes in Nevada.

The funds will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will provide internet for the Te-Moak Battle Mountain Band, South Fork Band Council, and the Winnemucca Indian Colony of Nevada.

“Internet connectivity is essential for Nevadans’ daily lives,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m glad to see funding I secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help expand access to high-speed internet for tribes across Nevada. I’ll keep fighting to ensure communities in our state have the resources necessary to bring all Nevadans online.”

“Tribal communities in Nevada deserve reliable and quality broadband to stay connected and support their local economies,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “That’s why I’ve fought to expand opportunities for our state’s broadband access and connect Nevadans across our state, especially those in areas that need it most. I’m proud to see the Te-Moak Battle Mountain Band, South Fork Band Council, and the Winnemucca Indian Colony of Nevada receive this critical broadband support.”

