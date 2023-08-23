Young cowboys and cowgirls invited to compete during Fallon’s 53rd Annual Junior Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fallon is hosting 53rd Annual Junior Rodeo Labor Day weekend. The event will bring together competitors from Nevada and surrounding states. This world-class junior rodeo includes a variety of competitions including the following: team roping, barrel racing, steer roping, calf roping, and mutton busting.

Jennifur Peek and Macady Bogdanowicz the 2022 Fallon Junior Rodeo Queen, stopped by Morning Break to let folks know what they need to do to sign up.

Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, the junior rodeo takes place at the Fairview Arena at the Rafter 3C Arena. The Fallon Junior Rodeo will feature competitors ages 18 and under. This event is free and open to the public.

Aside from traditional rodeo events, there will be plenty of food and shopping activities for the community to enjoy. There will also be a Rodeo Queen Competition happening on Friday, Sept. 1 that will determine the 2023 Fallon Junior Rodeo Queen. This year’s Queen will spend the next year promoting the rodeo and the western way of life.

If your child would like to compete in the Fallon Junior Rodeo, all entries are due no later than August 23. To apply, please go to the Fallon Junior Rodeo Association website. You can also stay updated on Facebook.

